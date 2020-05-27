Case just a blur for defendant

A defendant already confessing guilt in causing a 2018 traffic accident severely injuring a Stratford couple claims he didn’t really understand how the judicial process worked when he threw himself on the mercy of the court.
It’s this uncertainty that Austin Johnson, 24, of Ada says led him to plead guilty to a couple of felony charges of driving under the influence.
Johnson admits he had consumed some beer, marijuana and pills before he took the wheel driving a truck that slammed into a vehicle with Chris and Regina Dilbeck inside as they were traveling back to their Stratford area home.
Just a few weeks ago Johnson found himself in handcuffs being led to jail after a sentence of what amounts to a five-year prison term was handed to him.
Since that time Johnson changed his mind and instead requested to withdraw the guilty plea leading to a May 22 hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Taking the stand Johnson fielded questions from his new defense attorney, Tracy Schumacher, a former district judge in Cleveland County, and Garvin County prosecutor Laura McClain.
“I’ve had misunderstandings about this whole thing from the start,” Johnson said about not fully understanding a criminal justice process he had never experienced before this case.
“I’ve never been in this position before. This scares me so much. I’ve never been in this situation.
“I just went through it. I was so scared that it was all a blur.”
Johnson testified about his first attorney, Larry Balcerak, who was followed by Greg Dixon, a former district judge in Garvin County.
“I didn’t really know what the strategy was,” Johnson said about the sentencing as he and his father, Shane Johnson, met with the defense attorney three or four times before the hearing this past March.
Schumacher questioned Dixon’s strategy for not recommending a psychological evaluation be completed before the sentencing or some sort of drug and alcohol rehabilitation, community service or discussion about restitution for the Dilbecks.
On the other side McClain questioned Johnson’s claim about not understanding the process as his rights were explained to him by his attorneys and even District Judge Leah Edwards before she handed him a 20-year term with five in prison.
“You understand it’s been the state’s recommendation from the beginning that you serve 20 years, 15 suspended and five in. That’s never wavered,” McClain said.
The assistant district attorney also questioned the claim that Johnson didn’t fully understand what he was doing when he decided to submit a “blind” guilty plea, which means no agreement for a sentence was worked out with the state in advance.
“At that time you told the judge you were pleading guilty because you were guilty in this case.”
During his testimony Johnson admitted he wanted to see what would happen with the guilty plea strategy.
He also admitted to not being happy with a sentence that includes prison time and wanted to try again for probation.
“After the sentencing hearing is over, when you didn’t get the probation you wanted, is when you decided to change your mind about the plea,” McClain said to Johnson.
The defendant again said it was fear and confusion that led to him taking the blind plea route.
“I don’t think I was represented that well,” he said. “I didn’t know how things worked. I didn’t understand a lot of things. I just signed papers and try to get through it.”
Shane Johnson also said he was confused about the process his son was going through in the case.
“There was not a road map laid out for us. The idea was to blind plea, and he felt he could get a deferred sentence with that,” the elder Johnson said about Dixon.
“We felt that this was the best way to move forward, to get the right outcome with respect to the victims and get him the help he needed afterwards.
“Sure,” he said about his surprise with the prison term, “but I was unhappy with the representation as well. I didn’t feel it was properly done. I was unhappy with the sentencing to be sure. It became clear we were not prepared.”
Johnson said if his son got out of jail arrangements had already been made for him to enter an in-patient rehab facility in Tennessee followed immediately by a stint at a facility near Purcell. The total time would add up to four months.
•••
During his testimony Dixon explained his strategy for the sentencing was for Johnson to take the stand and show the Dilbecks his remorse and what kind of young man he had become since his actions that resulted in the life-changing injuries for the Stratford couple.
“The goal was to keep Austin out of prison,” Dixon said. “My goal was to get a deferred sentence. That was the hope.
“I had to bridge the gap,” he said, referring to the Dilbecks and Johnson’s chance to show them his character by being honest with his remorse and compassion for the situation.
“So we went to sentencing and I challenged Austin to be honest. We had a plan and a strategy for Austin to give the impression of honesty by letting the Dilbecks know how he felt. I wanted the Dilbecks to see what I saw. The plan was to bridge the gap with the victims. That was the goal.”
Dixon said he believed the Dilbecks were the kind of people who needed to see Johnson’s true feelings about what he had done.
He was quick to say that really didn’t happen when Johnson testified during the sentencing in March.
“The way he testified, the way he responded, I knew that I had missed that this was a young man that had some level of trauma. I knew then that level of trauma was off the charts.
“I’m not convinced today he was qualified to enter a plea.”
Despite the strategy not working at that time, resulting in a prison term for Johnson, Dixon said his defense was sound as it ultimately led to today’s forgiveness from the Dilbecks and their family.
“I wouldn’t say I was deficient, but I wasn’t a rock star. They weren’t happy then but you can see where they’re at today,” he said about the Dilbeck family.
“Tell the truth and see what happens. I’m proud of him. He doesn’t need to be in prison. I wish we could amend the sentence. They didn’t want him to go to prison.
“It may be a beat old Chevy but we brought it home.”
In the end Johnson was allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and bond out of jail as his case now moves back to the start with his next court appearance set for August.
