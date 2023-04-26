A Pauls Valley woman freed from prison in 2021 because of her tribal affiliations now looks to be headed back behind bars after an Oklahoma court ruling last week.
The ruling from the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals means Clarissa Mars, now 28 years old, is ordered to serve some more time in prison.
“Their ruling tells the judge to issue an order to give her time to surrender and go back and finish her prison sentence,” said Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Corey Miner.
“They basically told the judge what to do. They said to reinstate her judgment and sentence, which means she goes back to prison and finishes her sentence,” he said, estimating Mars still has maybe nine months left on her prison sentence.
Mars was released from prison a couple of years ago when her sentence was dismissed based on what's called the McGirt ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court back in 2020.
The high court determined much of Oklahoma, including all of Garvin County, is still Native American lands because reservations were never formally disestablished.
In legal terms that meant the state of Oklahoma didn't have the authority to prosecute criminal charges for alleged acts committed on tribal reservations when the defendants or victims are tribal citizens.
In Mars' case she has a Citizen Potawatomi tribal membership leading to her case being dismissed in March 2021.
Just a few months later the same criminal appeals court in Oklahoma ruled the McGirt decision cannot be used to retroactively throw out earlier criminal convictions.
Mars' defense successfully argued last year that didn't matter because the state failed to appeal in a timely manner the ruling to dismiss the case.
All of that was essentially turned totally around with last week's split vote by the appeals court ruling that Mars would not get to keep the post-conviction relief she was given just over two years ago because her conviction came before the McGirt decision.
“Because Mars' conviction in this case became final before the July 9, 2020 decision in McGirt, the holding in McGirt does not apply,” states a portion of the court's ruling released April 18.
“Thus, the district court's March 30, 2021 order vacating Mars' conviction was, from the outset, unauthorized by law.
“(Garvin County Special District) Judge (Trisha) Misak is directed to vacate the March 30, 2021 order granting Mars post-conviction relief and reinstate her judgment and sentence.”
However, some dissenting opinions from appeals judges cited the state's failure to properly appeal the 2021 decision within the statutory time limit.
“The state cannot show a clear legal right to relief because the rule of law it relies upon did not come into existence until four months after Judge Misak's ruling and three months after the state's legal right to appeal had expired.”
Mars' case dates back to 2014 when as an 18-year-old she was charged with committing lewd acts with a 15-year-old girl.
After taking a plea deal in 2015, Mars was given a suspended sentence, which two years later was revoked because a number of violations of the sentence was reported. In the summer of 2017 she was given a five-year prison term.
