These days it seems to be a regular occurrence in Garvin County – law enforcement officials stopping a vehicle covered in the smell of marijuana with a whole lot of cash found inside.
For those authorities it’s a connect the dots kind of thing as they believe the two coming together means illegal drug activity passing through the area.
The most recent incident netted criminal charges for two Texas men.
After a traffic stop Dec. 19 along Interstate 35 the felony counts of acquiring proceeds from drug activity were filed against both Richard Lucio, 33, and Jesus Eduardo Guardiola, 38.
The two were in a Ford Explorer stopped in the Wynnewood area by agents with a district drug task force.
Using a federal license plate reader database agents report determining the vehicle had left Houston, Texas on Dec. 18 and traveled northbound to Kansas. They believe the two men were headed back to Texas after staying at their Kansas destination only a few minutes.
“Guardiola told me during the course of the traffic stop that he had driven straight from Houston to Kansas City to take his grandmother to Kansas City and now he was returning,” agents stated in their report.
They also said that Guardiola, who was the vehicle’s driver, seemed nervous but talkative.
The affidavit accompanying the charges filed in Garvin County District Court also shows the passenger, Lucio, had a different story.
“He told me that they went to Wichita from Houston to visit family.”
When a K-9 dog alerted to the vehicle possibly having illegal drugs agents said both men claimed to have no money, drugs or other contraband.
What they report finding in the rear cargo area was a plastic bag containing a large amount of money.
“He then changed his story several times about taking different people to different places in Kansas,” agents said, referring to Lucio.
“Lucio made statements that it wasn’t his money and he didn’t know how much money was there.”
According to agents, Lucio then admitted to being involved and it was his money.
They said at one point Guardiola claimed the $30,000 or so found in the vehicle was money he carried around with him at all times on the chance he found a vehicle he wanted to buy.
Neither individual could explain the positive K-9 alert on the vehicle.
