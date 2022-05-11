All that was left was the odor of marijuana and whole lot of cash, but it was enough to get a motorist arrested and charged after a recent traffic stop near Pauls Valley.
The filed felony charge is possession of drug proceeds now faced by Jordan Michael Walker, 32.
Walker was alone while driving northbound on Interstate 35 when on May 4 he was stopped by agents with a district task force on patrol a few miles south of Pauls Valley.
Those agents report first seeing a car with a Texas tag that was traveling too fast and appeared to be weaving in its lane.
They also report the driver’s voice “cracked” as he spoke during the stop by the highway and he was “visibly shaking.”
Court records show a K-9 dog alerted to the vehicle as agents found large duffel bags and a locked backpack in the trunk.
Inside they found vacuum-sealed bags commonly used to carry marijuana, along a sealed bag of money.
The cash totaled $20,000, while agents report there was a “strong odor” of marijuana coming from the bag.
Apparently Walker would not talk about the money as he was taken into custody and taken to Garvin County jail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.