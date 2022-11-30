The answers just didn’t add up for a lone driver who was recently found with loads of cash that authorities believe came from the sale of drugs as he drove through Garvin County.
Andy Duy Tong, 34, was first caught giving conflicting answers to a district task force officer pulling him over Nov. 21 just south of Pauls Valley for closely following another vehicle on Interstate 35.
After all the questions a search of Tong’s vehicle resulted in the discovery of about $40,000 in cash and a loaded pistol.
In the end Tong, who has since been released after posting bond, was given three felony drug charges in Garvin County District Court.
“Tong lied about the time that he left Houston, Texas and stated he was going to visit his brother for the day and going back to Texas because he had to work,” an officer stated in his report of the incident.
“Tong told me that he didn’t know where his brother lived when I asked but stated that he visits once a month. He seemed to avoid questions about his destination while we were talking.”
According to a filed affidavit, Tong claimed to have no drugs or money in the vehicle but did have a pistol with him.
He didn’t want his vehicle searched, but a K-9 dog did alert leading to a search and the officer finding a cardboard box under the truck’s back seat. It contained bundles of U.S. currency, which Tong estimated to be around $40,000.
“He stated that it wasn’t his and he was just taking it Oklahoma City from Houston because somebody asked him too. He stated that he didn’t know if he was getting paid for it or not.”
When asked why he would do this if he wasn’t having any financial problems Tong said, “just a bad decision.”
•••
Crossing a center line while driving proved costly for two motorists after drugs were found in their vehicle during a Garvin County traffic stop.
Two plastic bags containing marijuana were found during the Nov. 23 traffic stop resulting in two drug related charges for both Alan Chen, 20, of Paoli and Wenze Ouyang.
It was a Garvin County sheriff’s deputy who reported seeing a vehicle crossing the Interstate 35 center line and fog line several times as it was stopped in the Wynnewood area.
The officer says a strong odor of raw marijuana was coming from inside of the vehicle when it was stopped.
After the bags of marijuana were found both individuals claimed they didn’t smoke or use the drug leading the deputy to believe this was a possible case of an intent to distribute. Neither person had a medical marijuana card, the deputy reported.
Also found was around $1,000 in bundled cash in the vehicle’s glove box, while another $2,000 was in Ouyang’s purse.
Both claimed the money was won at a casino as a total of $3,341 was seized, along with seven money orders of $500 each with all issued to Chen.
