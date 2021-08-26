||||
Cattle show
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Fred Holley Rennie, 64, was born on April 4, 1957 in Pauls Valley Oklahoma to Robert T "Bob" and Carolyn "Sue" Rennie. He attended Pauls Valley Public Schools and graduated in 1975.
Donald R. Welch, resident of Mustang, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 15, 2021 with his loving wife Linda by his side.
Lou E. Mayfield of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma was born to Thad and Mary Alice (Nichols) Morris on April 5, 1938 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma and passed from this life on August 16, 2021 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma at the age of 83 years. Lou grew up and attended school in Pauls Valley. On June 16, 19…
Most Popular
Articles
- Garvin County Public Records
- What we sow, we reap
- Dispensary pleas just the ticket
- New pastor steps in at PV church
- Our choices are more powerful than our circumstances
- Desire there to help his district
- Covercraft sale now a done deal
- Gunshot fired after referee has enough
- Garvin County Public Records
- COVID clinic open to all
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.