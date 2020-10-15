State authorities are still investigating what happened to cause a motorist's vehicle to veer off a highway a few miles from Pauls Valley.
The incident came Wednesday morning as 65-year-old Kenneth Phipps of Ardmore was traveling southbound on Interstate 35.
At nearly 10:30 a.m. Oct. 14 the Ford F250 pickup truck driven by Phipps went off the roadway to the left at a site about a mile south of the I-35 exit for Paoli in northern Garvin County.
State troopers report the truck went into the center median before crossing both northbound lanes while still traveling southbound.
The truck then went off the highway a second time on the east side as it struck a tree overturning one half time before coming to rest on the driver's side.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report shows Phipps was pinned in the truck for about a half hour before being freed by Pauls Valley firefighters using extraction tools.
Phipps, who is reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in critical condition with trunk external injuries.
Troopers are still investigating the official cause of the injury accident.
