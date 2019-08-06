Authorities are still investigating what happened to cause a Wynnewood man's death in a one-vehicle accident early Tuesday morning near Pauls Valley.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirms 62-year-old Jerry Williams was killed in the accident about one miles south of PV.
According to the OHP, Williams was alone while driving a 2002 GMC pickup truck on U.S. Highway 77.
Troopers report they're still investigating the cause of the accident, which came at a listed time of 6:46 a.m. Aug. 6.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene by a representative of the state medical examiner's office.
Williams was later transported by Wooster Funeral Services to their facility in Pauls Valley.
OHP troopers from Garvin and Murray counties and the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit were at the scene, assisted by Pauls Valley police and firefighters.
