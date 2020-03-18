A list of upcoming events planned by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is being put on hold or called off altogether because of the coronavirus threat.
Now canceled are a wild hog hunt fundraiser and the public showing of a film.
The chamber is even planning to postpone its big annual banquet.
The chamber has for now called off its second annual wild hog hunt originally set for March 20-21.
The event is designed to thin out the herd of feral hogs roaming the countryside, while also raising money to support the local chamber.
Last year’s event removed 100 wild hogs from the rural agricultural environment in Garvin County.
Also called off is a viewing of the film “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope,” which had been scheduled for April 6 at Valley Life Church.
The chamber had partnered up with the local Lighthouse Behavioral Wellness Center and Valley Life Church for the now canceled viewing.
Postponed but expected to be rescheduled later is the chamber's annual banquet, which had been set for April 21.
The “celebration” event, complete with the naming of local citizen and corporate citizen of the year honors, is the chamber's main fundraiser for the year.
•••
The virus threat has also resulted in the return of Lenten lunches to local churches being canceled.
Four churches from the Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance were planning to revive the tradition of the lunches.
In the past six churches would host a luncheon on each of the six Wednesdays in Lent. This year there were four churches with first of four luncheons originally scheduled for this week.
The churches were St. Catherine of Sienna, First Presbyterian Church, First United Methodist Church and First Christian Church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.