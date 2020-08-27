Chamber fun to go outside

It might not be a banquet style celebration, but Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is getting a good response to its next choice as an annual fundraiser.
With the COVID-19 pandemic putting the clamps on the chamber’s big annual banquet this past April it was decided to take the fundraising fun into the great outdoors with a golfing get-together.
The chamber’s golf event is now set for Friday, Sept. 18 at the PV Municipal Golf Course with a 10 a.m. shotgun start and registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.
“We have a few spots for whole sponsorships and we’d like to have three or four more teams,” said chamber President Sherri Wing.
“We’re also looking for some more volunteers to help with registration and contests at each of the holes,” she said adding there will be a tented area set up to serve golfers with lunch.
“Personally I think it’s a great way for the community to support the chamber and still get together socially but at a safe distance.
“We still want to celebrate but do it safely.”
Wing is among those disappointed the chamber couldn’t hold its annual banquet this past spring. The event normally announces the winners of the chamber’s citizen and corporate citizens of the year, which are selected by past winners.
Still, she believes this golfing event is not only a good alternative but one that continues to support the efforts of the local chamber.
“Historically it represents about 20 percent of our budget for the year,” she said. “It’s a huge fundraiser for us. It helps us determine programming for the year and what we can offer to the community.
“It’s disappointing that we can’t have the celebration banquet this year, but that’s based on the times that we’re in with this virus.
“This golf event is our alternative.”
