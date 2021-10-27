There were lots of smiles and good vibes for the return of a gathering that not only celebrates but offers some support for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
With last year's chamber banquet called off because of a virus pandemic it came back in big way with double the honors on Oct. 19.
Not only were there individuals honors going out to some Pauls Valley residents and businesses but the banquet fundraiser also celebrated 100 years of the local chamber, which was officially incorporated on Dec. 24, 1921.
For still new chamber President Nancy Runge her first banquet honoring the Pauls Valley organization was quite the experience.
“We were not sure how it was going to go, but it all worked out,” Runge said.
“We didn't have a banquet last year, so we didn't want to leave anybody out.
“This is such a great community. It's so great to be here and be a part of it.”
Kicking off the festivities was making up for some lost ground – namely the selection for 2020 Citizen of the Year.
The name called here was Bonnie Meisel.
Called Ms. Positively Pauls Valley, Meisel is the vice mayor on the Pauls Valley City Council, president of the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry and active in the planning of a citywide clean-up day and various local arts council events.
The volunteer spirit in the community led right to the Samaritans food pantry and Lou Hall being named 2020's Corporate Citizen of the Year.
Introducing the winner was Reid Colley, who once accepted the 2019 corporate honor on behalf of his father, Joe Colley, and Colley and Company.
“This organization is made up completely of volunteers who are dedicated to helping people in need,” he said.
“It depends solely on private donations as the sole source of revenue. There from the beginning was Lou Hall.”
With the start of the virus pandemic last year the food pantry has expanded its service to residents from all over the county. That's led to more than 500 people getting some help with food each month.
“I was there when we started the Samaritans in 1978. It's a wonderful program. Probably everyone in this room has donated a dollar or two to it,” Hall said to those attending the chamber banquet.
Jason Selman, who recently ended his tenure as Pauls Valley's tourism director, was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year.
Employees of First United Bank made their way up to the front for their surprise honor as 2021 Corporate Citizen of the Year.
