This week was supposed to be the time for a celebration of Pauls Valley businesses with the local chamber of commerce leading the cheers.
Chalk this one up to the COVID-19, at least for now, as chamber President Sherri Wing is hoping progress with limiting and even stopping the spread of the virus will allow for the banquet to come later this year.
“We had to postpone the banquet to keep everyone safe from the pandemic,” Wing said earlier this week. “For now we've rescheduled the banquet for Sept. 15.
“Public safety and following the safety guidelines is our top priority. We're hopeful we'll be able to gather in September and have a great community event.
“I'm looking forward to getting back to our new normal. Who knows what our new normal is going to look like. I remain optimistic and hopeful.”
For the chamber the annual banquet is a big deal since proceeds from tickets and auctions at the event represent the organization's largest fundraiser of the year.
“It's been a big economic hit for us as well,” she adds.
Even though the banquet will be postponed Wing says applications remain available online for the chamber's citizen and corporate citizen of the year honors as winners each year are normally announced at the banquet.
“This is the community celebration segment of the banquet. I look forward to those winners being determined in the fall.”
Like a lot of places in town the chamber's offices in downtown PV haven't seen their normal buzz of activity.
That doesn't things have been quiet as much of the chamber's work has been in work-from-home mode for the past few weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're working real hard to stay on top of resources for businesses, like loans and grant money. We're here to be the communications outlet for businesses to use those resources,” Wing said.
“We're doing our best to promote the businesses that are closed or the ones that are open under the essential services guidelines.”
Among those resources is the Save Small Business Grant Fund created by the U.S. Chamber Foundation.
Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the foundation will be providing $5,000 supplemental grants to small employers in “economically vulnerable” communities. More can be found online.
Another chamber related event put on hold for now is the second Pockets of Progress citywide clean-up day in Pauls Valley, originally scheduled for May 2.
The first community clean up of this kind was held last October as the chamber, city of PV and Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance teamed up to make it a reality.
“We're looking at doing it in the fall once we have more information about what's going on,” Wing said about the clean up day and virus pandemic.
“We're not going to move forward with that event until we know it can be done safely.”
