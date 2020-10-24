Chamber hosts special town hall

With the election campaigns coming down the stretch the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative town hall this week.
Three legislators with districts that include Garvin County attended the gathering on Thursday at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Taking a few minutes to address a variety of issues were state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, state Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, and a representative of U.S. Congressman Tom Cole's office.
More details on the town hall will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.