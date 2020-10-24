Chamber hosts special town hall

State Rep. Sherrie Conley offers some comments at the podium during a legislative town hall Thursday hosted by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce. (PV Democrat photo)

With the election campaigns coming down the stretch the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce hosted a legislative town hall this week.

Three legislators with districts that include Garvin County attended the gathering on Thursday at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.

Taking a few minutes to address a variety of issues were state Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, state Rep. Cindy Roe, R-Lindsay, state Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, and a representative of U.S. Congressman Tom Cole's office.

More details on the town hall will come in the next edition of the PV Democrat.

