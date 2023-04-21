Chamber makes it a 'celebration'

A long line of folks check out items up for auction during Thursday night's annual banquet for the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce. Allison Dunham was named Citizen of the Year, while Revae Brewer and the Royal Theatre are Corporate Citizen of the Year. More will be in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat. (PV Democrat photo)

