Chamber president to step down

Sherri Wing, president and CEO of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, announced Thursday her intention to step down from the position she's held for seven years to pursue a new career opportunity.
Wing’s last day on the job is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3 as she plans to participate with a team to run the Pockets of Progress citywide clean-up in Pauls Valley.
Wing, a native of Foster, was appointed to the chamber position in October 2013.
During her tenure Wing has revamped the annual chamber celebration, led in improvements of the chamber's conference room, moved the chamber to an active Internet and social media presence, led “Small Business Saturday” promotions, assisted with the annual Garvin County Job Connection Fair and managed the chamber’s budget in the black each year, not counting the impact of COVID-19 on the current fiscal year.
More on Wing's departure will be featured in the Sept. 30 edition of the PV Democrat.
