A group of Pauls Valley residents are continuing their search for just the right person to step in and head up the local chamber of commerce.
Members of the chamber's executive board have been busy in recent days and weeks working on the process of finding a replacement for Sherri Wing.
Wing, who had served as the chamber's president and CEO over the last seven plus years, stepped down in early October after accepting the position of vice president of membership for the Norman Chamber of Commerce.
Connie Upton, this year's chair for the chamber board, says interviews of possible replacements have already begun.
“We have a number of interested candidates; some are local and some aren't,” Upton said.
“We want people to know the executive board is still seeking qualified candidates.
“We'll keep going with the search until we find the right person for the job.”
According to Upton, board members went online, contacted officials at the nearby Mid-America Technology Center and other places and just spread the word the best they could
“We have done our research,” she said, adding the chamber office in downtown PV will operate with limited hours until a replacement is named.
One event that will go on as scheduled is Pauls Valley's annual holiday Parade of Lights in the downtown area, which is set to come Monday night, Dec. 7.
Wing, a native of Foster, was appointed to the chamber position in October 2013.
During her tenure Wing revamped the annual chamber celebration, led in improvements of the chamber's conference room, moved the chamber to an active Internet and social media presence, led “Small Business Saturday” promotions, assisted with the annual Garvin County Job Connection Fair and managed the chamber’s budget in the black each year, not counting the impact of COVID-19 on the current fiscal year.
Another big part of Wing's job was planning and working with others to produce numerous events, such as the Okie Noodling Festival, BrickFest, the annual chamber Celebration Banquet, Field’s Pie Day at the state Capitol, Boo on the Bricks and legislative forums.
In 2019 the partnership of Wing, the city of Pauls Valley and others won the coveted Oklahoma Travel Industry Association (OTIA) Red Bud Award for “Outstanding Event of the Year” and “Best Overall Marketing Campaign” because of the production of the popular Okie Noodling Festival.
A year earlier, Wing was part of a team that won the Red Bud Award for “Best Partnership” for the festival.
This year, the Pockets of Progress effort was nominated for two awards from Keep Oklahoma Beautiful thanks to the work of Wing and plenty of others in the event's inaugural year in 2019. One of those nominations recently won an award from the state group.
