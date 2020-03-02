Chamber set to go on the hunt

The date is set for March 20-21 as the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a second annual wild hog hunt.
The event benefits both area farmers and ranchers and the chamber as it's also a fundraiser supporting various chamber programs throughout the year.
Chamber officials stress feral hogs roaming the countryside are a nuisance, a health risk and a threat to livestock.
Last year’s event removed 100 wild hogs from the rural agricultural environment in Garvin County.
Two-person hunting teams are invited to participate; the entrance fee is $150. Teams can have up to four members with each additional person costing $50.
Weigh-in will be at Reavis Drug in the Burr Shopping Center. Chamber board member Tyler Justice of Reavis is the event sponsor.
Prize money will amount to 60 percent of collected funds for first, second and third place standings.
Registration deadline is March 19. Registration forms and additional rules are available at the chamber office, 112 E. Paul Ave., or online at www.paulsvalleychamber.com. Payment must accompany registration.
•••
Another chamber event planned for this spring could use a little help from the community.
The chamber's annual “celebration” banquet coming in April is now seeking donations of items for silent and live auctions planned for the event.
“We are looking forward to an evening of casual networking, great music and great fun at the popular and well-attended chamber celebration banquet on April 21,” chamber officials say.
Adding to the evening’s festivities, the chamber is holding the auctions in hopes of showcasing its members and the items and services they make available to Pauls Valley and surrounding communities.
The auctions are just a part of the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year, which helps with the chamber's efforts to continue supporting local businesses.
“We are asking for the donation of an item or service that showcases your business or for a monetary contribution to go towards the purchase of some of the larger items we hope to secure for the event.”
Some possibilities are gift cards, services, day passes, products, memberships or a variety of other items that could be donated to support the banquet's auctions.
The event will also name the local chamber's individual citizen and corporate citizen of the year.
To find out more contact the chamber at 405-238-6491 or email BusinessServices@PaulsValleyChamber.com, to make a donation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.