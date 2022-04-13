Chamber set to offer up 'celebration'

Next Tuesday night is the time for the “celebration” offered by the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
The local chamber is holding its annual banquet celebration on April 19.
With a theme of “Set a Course for Adventure,” the chamber's fundraising event is set to start at 6 p.m. at the Bosa Community Center.
Tickets are $45 in advance and $55 at the door with sponsorships available. Find out more at the chamber's online website.
•••
The Pockets of Pockets community clean up day in Pauls Valley is scheduled for Saturday, April 30.
Volunteers are sought to help clean up along the “feeder” roads leading into Pauls Valley, along with the downtown area. Contact the local chamber office for more information.
Partners for the event are the city of Pauls Valley, Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance and Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
Also a part of the Keep Oklahoma Beautiful campaign, the city of Pauls Valley is waiving dumping fees for local residents each Saturday in April.
Participants are asked to bring a utility statement with them to the solid waste transfer station.
•••
The chamber's golf tournament fundraiser is set for Saturday, May 21.
Registration at PV Municipal Golf Course starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start an hour later for the four-person scramble.
Registration includes lunch, two drink tickets and a door prize ticket.
The day will include a raffle and several contests on the course. Golf carts are provided and the top teams will receive awards.
