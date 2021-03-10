Chamber takes some swings to help

A new leader of a Pauls Valley organization is already jumping into her job with both feet working to promote a couple of local events on the 2021 calendar.
As new president of the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce it’s Nancy Rungee who’s doing her part to get the word out on a golf fundraiser that helps the chamber and another event that benefits the whole town.
First it’s a golf gathering coming next month meant to raise some money for the local chamber.
Then it’s the chamber working with the city of Pauls Valley to prepare for what should be one really big fish story in the form of the local Okie Noodling Tournament this summer.
As for the chamber’s golf fundraiser, the second one is scheduled for Friday, April 23 after the first was held at the PV Municipal Golf Course this past fall.
“Last year was tough for the chamber with no celebration banquet,” Rungee said about the chamber’s other big fundraising event being called off in 2020 at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We decided to switch the celebration with the golf event, which was held in September last year.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to have a nice sit down dinner and banquet later this year.”
The entry fee for April’s golf scramble is $200 per each four-person team. Team representatives can register at the chamber office or by contacting Jaclyn.Woods@Chickasaw.net as the deadline is April 16.
On the day of the event there will be a shotgun start at 10 a.m. as a complimentary lunch will also be served with the day concluding with an awards ceremony.
Sponsorships are also available, which help both the chamber and allow businesses or organizations to market themselves at the event. Anyone interested can contact the chamber office or visit online the chamber’s website.
Rungee may still be new but she and the chamber are also partnering with the city to get vendors signed up for the noodling event now scheduled for June 19.
“We’re still in the early stages,” Rungee said about planning for the Okie event.
“We have received several applications,” she said as the invite is out for local vendors to get involved.
“We’re just reminding local vendors about it. Usually the event gets vendors from Oklahoma City, Yukon, Norman or even out-of-state.
“We thought we would put it out there inviting vendors here to be a part of the event.”
If things go as planned this noodling event should be pretty big since last year’s fish gathering, normally bringing in thousands of people to the local Wacker Park, was called off because of the pandemic.
Pauls Valley’s tourism director, Jason Selman, has said the goal for the 2021 noodling tournament is to make it “bigger and better than ever.”
