Chamber to host town hall event

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce is set to host a special legislative event later this week.
A legislative town hall is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22 at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
Because of COVID-19 there will be limited seating and no lunch will be served.
With Boo on the Bricks, normally sponsored by the local chamber, called off because of the virus pandemic some alternatives are starting to come together to offer a little holiday fun.
The House Church in PV is planning to hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Wacker Park.
The holiday gathering is scheduled to be in the large parking lot near the park's baseball field.
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled a couple of upcoming events in the church's parking lot at 1509 West Grant.
The first is a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 31.
Later the same day the church is planning to host a special holiday Trunk or Treat event starting at 6 p.m.
•••Vintage antiques and “repurposed” junk will take center stage for a community event coming this weekend in Stratford.
It's called Vintage Market in the Park now scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24 at the Stratford City Park.
Expected to be a part of the community festival are various vintage items, crafts, a variety of vendors, food trucks and school fundraising booths.
For more information contact Rhonda Prichard at 405-328-0616.
• A new community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley. The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
• With the pandemic postponing this year's Pauls Valley alumni reunion some help is being sought to continue supporting a program giving scholarships to local high school grads.
Send donations to Pauls Valley Alumni Association, P.O. Box 956, Pauls Valley, OK 73075.
Alums are also asked to keep sending in names, addresses and their graduation year to pvhsgrads@yahoo.com.
The reunion has been rescheduled for June 25-26, 2021.
