Chamber to soon host lawmakers

The Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25 at the local Reynolds Recreation Center.
The event's special guests are elected lawmakers coming to speak on a variety of issues and their legislative priorities for the current session that started this week.
Expected to attend are House and Senate members who have districts that include Garvin County.
They include Sen. Greg McCortney, Sen. Jessica Garvin, Rep. Cynthia Roe and Rep. Tammy Townley. Also expected are staff members from Congressional offices.
The general public is invited to attend as Punkins BBQ & Catfish will provide the lunch, a BBQ buffet.
Admission is $5 per person, payable in advance or at the door. Seating is limited, so early registrations is encouraged.
•••
The chamber has reorganized its legislative committee. Any Chamber member is welcome to serve on the committee.
The group’s current members are Connie Upton, Bonnie Meisel, Travis John, Dennis Jack and Allie Crow.
Plans are underway for the next Field's Pie Day at the state Capitol on April 14.
Volunteers are needed to join the planning committee for the chamber's golf tournament.
A specific date will come later as the third annual event will be this spring at the PV Municipal Golf Course. Sign up now by emailing president@paulsvalleychamber.com.
