Changes come for PV's council

Emotions were strong for Shirl Montgomery-Milligan as she stepped down Tuesday night after serving five years on the Pauls Valley City Council.
She officially resigned from the group and attended her final meeting as a council member because of her plans to soon move to Stratford.
State statutes call for council members to have a primary residence in PV to be eligible to serve.
The two open council posts – one from Montgomery-Milligan's departure this week and Gary Alfred stepping away last year – were filled with Tuesday's appointments of Eric Smith and Chip Pearson.
