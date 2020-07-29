Changes come for PV's council

Shirl Montgomery-Milligan shed a few tears as she stepped down Tuesday night from her post on the Pauls Valley City Council. She received a plaque recognizing her five years of service on the local council. (PV Democrat photo)

Emotions were strong for Shirl Montgomery-Milligan as she stepped down Tuesday night after serving five years on the Pauls Valley City Council.

She officially resigned from the group and attended her final meeting as a council member because of her plans to soon move to Stratford.

State statutes call for council members to have a primary residence in PV to be eligible to serve.

The two open council posts – one from Montgomery-Milligan's departure this week and Gary Alfred stepping away last year – were filled with Tuesday's appointments of Eric Smith and Chip Pearson.

