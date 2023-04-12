It was a scene of chaos with gunshots ringing out and a stray bullet cutting a dangerous path into a Pauls Valley residence that now has the shooter in jail facing multiple criminal charges.
The shooting came just over a week ago outside a Pauls Valley convenience store as Donte Lamont Pierce, 26, of Oklahoma City is now behind bars on a $100,000 bond for the three felony counts he faces in Garvin County District Court.
Pierce is accused of firing several shots, possibly at another man, on the night of April 3 outside the EZ Mart convenience store in the 800 block of East Grant.
At first Pauls Valley police didn’t know how many shots were fired. That changed when officers were able to view a surveillance video from the store.
“There were seven shots altogether,” Pauls Valley Detective Sergeant Cricket Warren said. “One went into the residence of an elderly couple.”
Warren says there were six other gunshots but none apparently struck the convenience store.
“We don’t know where they went. I know there were seven shots because I heard it on the video.”
According to a court affidavit, that same video showed a Jeep enter the store’s parking lot with a truck following closely behind.
Screaming could be heard as the driver of the truck went into the store, while a woman from the Jeep could be seen with Pierce.
“The female steps in front of the male, then leaves when he takes a step back,” officers stated in the report.
“The male steps forward and shots could be heard. The male’s arm is raised and it appears he is firing a gun.”
Later the truck circles around the parking lot and is seen pursuing the Jeep.
“They were fighting over the Jeep,” Warren said about the apparent cause of the shooting.
“It was a dispute over a vehicle.”
As for one of those bullets fired, police know it went into a nearby residence with three individuals inside at the time.
Investigators say the bullet went through a living room window, two panes of glass, window blinds and a curtain before striking a kitchen wall.
Three people, not injured in the shooting, were in the living room at the time.
The woman seen in the store’s video later told police the Jeep belonged to her and the man driving the truck.
She said she heard the shots but didn’t know where they came from, according to the report.
Pierce later called the woman’s phone when police officers were present. He agreed to come to the local police station.
“Donte admitted to having a firearm. Donte admitted to shooting the firearm at EZ Mart. Donte said that he didn’t know how many shots he fired but thought it was three.”
After Pierce is reported to have told police he disposed of the gun he was taken into custody.
The investigation into the shooting is continuing as Warren says there could be more formal charges filed in this case.
