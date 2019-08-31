A cupcake, like in the kind that you eat, is at the center of a Garvin County area assault case on the unusual side.
In a fresh case coming this week a Lexington man has been formally accused of a misdemeanor count of assault and battery with a pastry.
That's right folks, it's a pastry thrown from a moving car that led to the charge filed this week against 31-year-old Trevor Pearson in Garvin County District Court.
The alleged act putting Pearson to the front of the line was actually reported to have occurred back on May 19.
Getting the initial report was a McClain County deputy who then moved it to Garvin County authorities since the cupcake caper took place at a construction zone for a bridge project near Paoli.
A filed affidavit shows the woman driving the car that had Pearson riding in as a passenger told deputies they were traveling northbound on Interstate 35
As they approached the bridge project, located just north of the Paoli exit at state Highway 145, the driver started slowing down because traffic narrows to one lane.
At that point she said another vehicle passed on the highway's shoulder and someone inside “flipped her off.”
At some point someone, later determined to be Pearson, threw a cupcake from the vehicle he was in, where it struck the driver of the second vehicle in the face.
That driver was not injured but apparently wanted to press a formal complaint against Pearson.
•••
In other news troopers believe it was some sort of medical condition that caused the vehicle driven by a Pauls Valley man to veer off an area roadway this week.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 80-year-old Billy Amos was driving when he experienced a medical “episode” resulting in the one-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon, Aug. 29.
An OHP report show Amos was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox southbound on U.S. Highway 77.
At just after 4 p.m. the vehicle went off the right side of the highway about two miles south of Pauls Valley.
Troopers report the vehicle struck a concrete culvert and overturned one half time.
Amos was taken by a Mercy E.M.S. ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. He was admitted in fair condition with trunk internal injuries.
Two passengers in the vehicle, both also from Pauls Valley, appear to be OK, according to the report.
One was Wanda Amos, 37, who was also taken by ambulance but her stop was at a hospital in Norman. She was treated and released.
A second woman, Billie Bell, 33, was not injured.
Troopers, who were assisted at the wreck site by Pauls Valley firefighters and police and Garvin County deputies, report all three individuals in the vehicle were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.