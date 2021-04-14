Charge goes away in murder case

A murder charge against a suspect, accused of killing a Pauls Valley teenager missing since 2019, was recently dismissed because his alleged crime occurred on Native American land.
The decision for Tanner Washington, 26, came last week in a Pontotoc County court as a judge ordered he remain in jail for 30 days to give federal officials time to see if they're going to take the case from here.
Washington's murder case came after 17-year-old Faith Lindsey of Pauls Valley went missing.
Even though Lindsey's body has never been recovered Washington was formally accused of killing her on either Oct. 27 or Oct. 28, 2019 in Pontotoc County.
The dismissal of the state murder charge is based on last year's McGirt decision by the U.S. Supreme Court.
The court ruled the state of Oklahoma didn't have jurisdiction in some cases because most of Oklahoma is still considered Indian reservation lands since Congress never took action to officially dissolve them.
That was followed earlier this year by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals reversing the murder convictions and death sentence for Shaun Bosse, who was convicted of killing a woman and her two young children a decade ago in neighboring McClain County.
The state court's ruling was based on the crime occurring on land still legally recognized as within the Chickasaw Nation's reservation and the victims were Native Americans.
These same two rulings were also cited in court documents from the April 5 decision for Washington in neighboring Pontotoc County.
District Attorney Paul Smith is not shy about expressing his frustration with not only the Washington case but the previous court rulings leading to the dismissal of the state murder charge.
“We've argued it and argued it for a long time and no one is listening,” Smith said about the McGirt decision.
“Remember it was a close vote in the Supreme Court, 5 to 4, but now that is the law of the land and we're stuck with it.”
Washington was arrested in December 2019 and charged with murder in the first degree with pre-meditated design. His case had not gone to the trial stage before last week’s decision in Pontotoc County.
Smith says the case against Washington was strong despite the fact Lindsey’s body has to this day not been recovered.
“We didn’t have a body, but it was a strong circumstantial case. The OSBI investigated the case and had lots of evidence,” he said, referring to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
“We’ve handed off the full case file to the FBI to present to the U.S. attorney’s office.”
The prosecutor is quick to add the push to find a solution to the jurisdiction issue is continuing and needed because without one past cases and convictions will just keep lining up to be challenged.
“Old cases have to be reevaluated, we have to get documents out of the archives and notify families of the victims,” Smith said.
“Having to go back to federal court or tribal court and now knowing what’s going to happen – it’s just a train wreck.”
