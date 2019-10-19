A manager overseeing a couple of public housing complexes in Wynnewood is now facing a criminal charge of taking items for her own personal use.
The single felony charge is embezzlement filed in Garvin County District Court this week against Tresa Diane Wild, 61, who also has an alias name of Tresa Diane Evans listed.
The formal accusation comes from an investigation by the Office of Inspector General (OIG) in Oklahoma City, which filed documents show looks into “fraud, waste and abuse of HUD program funds.”
That's the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees public housing for low income families, the elderly and those with disabilities.
A tip coming last year through the HUD-OIG hotline indicated there might be a possible violation by the on-site manger of the two Wynnewood Housing Authority (WHA) residential properties.
“The allegation stated that Wild has been using HUD funds to buy items for personal use,” said OIG officials, who claim in a filed affidavit the illegal acts have gone from the summer of 2015 through last year.
Specifically, Wild is accused of using public housing funds in WHA accounts to make 61 purchases at three different stores totaling $1,855.17.
According to the case file, an employee at the Wynnewood properties reported noticing for about a year that various items, such as a ceiling fan or light fixture, were coming up missing in the facility's maintenance shop.
After a camera system was installed that same employee said at times Wild would arrive at the shop, turn off the cameras and only turn them back on as she was leaving.
“Tenants reported that Wild would show up on weekends and go into the maintenance office.”
One tenant apparently reported seeing Wild come to the shop and take boxes to her car late in the evenings or weekends.
Just this past July a tenant claimed to once see Wild taking large packages of paper towels and toilet paper, two ceiling fans and cases of water and sports drinks from the shop building.
“Wild admitted that she had made purchases for her personal use 'because it was easy to do.'”
Those same OIG officials investigating the case reported Wild stated she was willing to pay back WHA for any losses.
