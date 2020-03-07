Formal charges are now official for a former Elmore City-Pernell school employee who by accident sent a questionable photo of herself to a student at the local high school.
Misdemeanor charges of either violating a state computer crimes law or outraging public decency is now faced by Sheila Collins, 50.
All kinds of controversy broke out in the Elmore City community after word got out about Collins taking a topless photo of herself and then sending it by the Snapchat messaging app to the wrong person.
That person receiving the photo was a female student at ECP High School.
The formal accusations against Collins were filed this week in Garvin County District Court.
An affidavit filed in the case shows EC police were contacted on Jan. 20 about a secretary in the superintendent's office taking the partially nude photo of herself when she was in the high school library restroom.
The incident actually took place 10 days earlier then the student first received the photo and was then questioned by Collins and another school secretary, Stephanie Jackson.
The girl later claimed to feel threatened by the questions because she believed they were asking her not to say anything about the photo or her participation in cheerleading might come to an end.
She apparently told them another student had already taken a screen shot of the photo. That second student is believed to have showed her parents the photo.
Both Collins and Jackson have since resigned from their school positions.
The affidavit shows Collins told police she did take the photo and mistakenly sent it to the student instead of a man she was dating at the time.
