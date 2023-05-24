A suspect taking state troopers on a dangerous chase just weeks ago won’t be facing prosecution after multiple charges were dropped because a key witness couldn’t be there to testify.
It was back on March 1 when Justin Clark, 38, of Comanche led a pursuit through two counties, including a western portion of Garvin County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were first alerted about a pursuit involving Velma police on the report in Duncan of a stolen trailer earlier in the day.
Minutes later the pursuit in Stephens County led to a trooper here spotting a pickup and trailer traveling northbound on state Highway 76 in Garvin County.
Those same troopers reported the truck was swerving causing a large amount of dust and debris to block their view.
The truck, later determined to have Clark and a second male subject inside, was abruptly braking to try and cause a collision with a trooper’s patrol vehicle.
At one point the truck turned into oncoming traffic to avoid stops stops on the roadway.
After going off road and into a field the truck swerved at and struck a trooper’s car during a tactical maneuver in an attempt to get it stopped.
A second set of sticks did get the truck as the two tires on the passenger side were flattened.
Driving on flat tires the truck pulled into a private drive but later kept going as it again struck a trooper’s vehicle.
When the truck was finally stopped the male passenger was turned over to Stephens County authorities, while Clark “continually apologized for the incident when he was in my custody,” one trooper reported.
In the truck was metal container with some marijuana inside as Clark was also driving with a suspended license.
During a hearing last week in Garvin County prosecutors announced they had been informed the arresting trooper, Benjamin Smith, has left for the U.S. Army and will be gone eight months.
Officials here were told the trooper will not be responsive to a court subpoena to testify during that time.
A court document shows prosecutors had a lengthy conversation with an OHP lieutenant, who was told the trooper in question was an “essential” witness when it comes to identifying Clark and providing any video evidence of the pursuit.
“Without the appearance of Trooper Smith the case would be dismissed.”
Two other state troopers involved in the pursuit could not positively identify Clark as the driver of the pursued truck.
With all this new information the four felony counts against Clark, including two charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, were dismissed as Clark was released after the hearing in a Pauls Valley courtroom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.