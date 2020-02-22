It's a pretty good guess there's some serious soul-searching on both sides after criminal charges were dismissed in a manslaughter case coming after last year's tragic traffic deaths of two Pauls Valley sisters.
It was back on March 26, 2019 when a large rock fell out of a moving truck, bounced off a highway on the outskirts of Pauls Valley and went through a second vehicle's windshield tragically killing Flora “Clowan” Perkins and Wanda Oliver. Both were in their 80s.
The driver of a dump truck, Billy Don Melson, 43, was later formally accused with two first-degree manslaughter counts.
Corey Miner, assistant district attorney in Garvin County, said this week it was not an easy decision to dismiss both charges for the emotionally charged case as he first consulted with plenty of other DA officials in this judicial district.
Miner says he wants to move forward but the evidence presented to him just didn't support the prosecution's case.
“As a result of the investigation I was unable to prove beyond a reasonable doubt a variety of factors, including but not limited to if the rock came from Mr. Melson's truck. I cannot prove that rock came from Mr. Melson's truck with the evidence I have.
“I am sorry for their loss,” he said, referring to family members of the two women killed in last year's tragedy.
“It's a case I certainly want to prosecute and get justice for the family, but the evidence from the investigation won't do that. For that I'm sorry.”
Kristina Kirtley, a granddaughter of Perkins, tells the PV Democrat she was among a dozen or so family members who met with Miner and others back in December.
At that time she says it was a surprise when they were told the reasons for the decision to dismiss the criminal charges in the case.
“We have a lawyer representing Clowan and Wanda in a civil case. We were advised to not comment on this,” Kirtley said when asked for her response to the dismissals.
Kirtley does add the family “did have hope” and was encouraged after that December meeting by the state's motion to postpone the preliminary hearing for Melson until March. That hearing had been scheduled for March 12 in a Garvin County District courtroom.
“We weren't notified, which was surprising to us,” she said about the timing of the formal charges being dismissed just a few days ago.
Attorney Justin Meek said the criminal charges getting dropped against Melson won't impact the civil case now sought by family members of both Perkins and Oliver.
“Right now it's a surprise,” Meek said about the criminal dismissals. “It kind of caught us off guard. I think the family was anticipating this case to be on the court docket in March.
“We've been scrambling around trying to find out more about why they were dropped. I know they're frustrated. I'll try to find out more about it so I can help them better understand.”
Still, Meek says his main focus is on the civil case filed against Melson, Bad Boy Trucking and others.
“We'll proceed forward with the civil case,” he said.
“Everything we've seen in the case shows us it was Mr. Melson who caused this.”
Court documents show plaintiffs believe Melson was negligent in operating the truck and failed to secure a load he was hauling at the time of the accident.
Troopers investigating last year's accident reported Melson's truck had just dumped a load of dirt at the site where a new grade school was in the early stages of being built on the west side of Pauls Valley.
Moments before the tragedy a 2017 Dodge Journey driven by Norma Caldwell, with Oliver, her mother, and Perkins riding as passengers, was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 77 just north of Pauls Valley near Kimberlin Road.
Melson's truck was moving the opposite direction on the same highway. The rock, described by troopers at the scene as a “50-pound rock,” struck the roadway and then the vehicle at a curve coming into Pauls Valley.
The suit claims Melson's negligence caused the sisters' deaths and resulted in Caldwell sustaining serious and permanent injuries.
