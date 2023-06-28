The charges are starting to pile up for a Stratford man most recently accused of taking a Garvin County sheriff’s deputy on a pursuit through Pauls Valley with speeds of around 100 mph in a residential area.
A handful of criminal charges have been filed against John Thomas Nunn Jr., 24, in less than a year, including some where he’s already been sentenced to a three-year suspended term.
Just last week the overall number went up by one as Nunn is accused of eluding the deputy on June 18.
Deputies were told that day Nunn, who at the time was wanted on an arrest warrant, was driving a black Nissan Altima at a high rate of speed from Stratford to Pauls Valley on state Highway 19.
When Nunn was spotted his vehicle sped up on Walnut Street going right past stop signs with a “total disregard for the safety of the residents in the area, other motorists and all traffic control devices.”
The car eventually left Pauls Valley nearly colliding with two other vehicles as it was able to get away.
Another deputy reported being in pursuit of a car matching the same description a few days earlier.
When Nunn finally did appear in court on June 20 he was given a $150,000 bond as state prosecutors asked for that total to be $500,000.
A charge filed on June 20 also formally accuses Nunn of leading a Maysville police officer on a pursuit with speeds of around 100 mph back on May 14.
Back on May 1 a single felony was filed against Nunn accusing him of using a cellphone to make illegal drug transactions in Pauls Valley in August 2022.
A trio of charges, including trafficking fentanyl, was filed against Nunn this past March.
Those allegations are still pending, while others resulted in Nunn receiving a suspended sentence in January.
The charges were for drug possession in August and a high-speed pursuit with Chickasaw Lighthorse police in September 2022.
