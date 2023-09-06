The arguments were not enough to convince a judge when it came to four defendants understanding their rights or even if they knew the marijuana they were cultivating near Pauls Valley last year was illegal.
It was at the end of a court hearing last week when Garvin County Special District Judge Trisha Misak ruled the criminal charges would not be dismissed in the case of an illegal marijuana grow operation busted by authorities back on Oct. 4, 2022.
The defendants – Mei Ying Yang, 51, Xing Song Yang, 59, Pin Feng Yang, 50, and Wen Xiong Yang, 57 – all tried to keep up with the proceedings in a Pauls Valley courtroom as its believed they have some difficulty with the English language.
Two agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics took the stand to testify, while defense attorney Steve Nash argued the evidence didn’t show the defendants had been read their rights or knew the grow site had not been properly licensed and registered to grow marijuana for medical purposes.
“There’s no evidence these defendants were given the Miranda rights about their possible involvement in a criminal investigation,” Nash said.
“This was in fact an illegal grow site, but there’s no evidence the defendants knew two fraudsters were given money to get ghost owners for the land.
“There’s no evidence these defendants knew the registration was illegal or they were cultivating marijuana illegally.”
On the other side was Garvin County Assistant District Attorney Victoria Freeman, who argued these four defendants were clearly caught growing marijuana at an illegal site.
“They knowingly cultivated the marijuana,” Freeman said. “These four defendants were in control of that land at the time.”
OBN agent Danny Peterson testified there were as many as 20 individuals at the site on the day of the search last fall as all four defendants were arrested on the belief they were managing the property.
Seized were a total of 13,743 marijuana plants, along with 188 pounds of the processed drug with about 31 pounds heat-sealed.
“We seized the marijuana that was there, a rifle and documents that showed the grow was illegal,” Peterson said.
“There was no tax stamp on any of the product they had packaged.”
Also found were ledgers showing different transactions believed to be marijuana sales. Each defendant had various denominations of money but none can be tied to illegal sales of the drug.
“The registration had been set up illegally, first from an attorney in Yukon and then a company in Edmond. It was set up fraudulently,” Peterson said about the site’s lack of a valid license to grow marijuana.
“One requirement is the 75 percent owner must be a resident of Oklahoma,” he said, adding later another individual was listed as 100 percent owner of the grow site.
“Obviously they were cultivating at the site near Pauls Valley. You can’t cultivate marijuana legally without a license and registration.”
Peterson said the defendants told another OBN agent, Zhiang Zhang, they were the owners of the grow operation.
During questioning from Nash, Peterson said there was no evidence the four defendants had submitted any of the applications for a marijuana license or they even knew if the grow registration was invalid.
“One of the problems with marijuana grows in Oklahoma is they submit multiple LLC’s at one location with the hope one comes through,” the agent said, adding he believes an application was denied twice for the site.
During his testimony Zhang said he interviewed all the people at the site in Mandarin, including the four defendants.
“To my knowledge they’re the minority not the majority,” Zhang said about the defendants’ ownership.
“They have very good knowledge about how to grow marijuana, which is why I think they were there. My job was to talk to the four nationals because of the language barrier.”
Zhang testified he wasn’t certain if he read any of the suspects their Miranda rights before talking to them, such as the right to remain silent.
“I think I did. I’m not sure, it’s been too long. If it’s not in my report it doesn’t necessarily mean that I didn’t,” he said.
“I talked to every person over there at the time. At the time I didn’t know anyone would be arrested. I was there to get basic information. I was just the one collecting information for the case agent. At that time I didn’t know it was illegal.
“It’s up to them to talk to me. If they turn and walk away there’s nothing we can do about it. We were not blocking them from leaving. I was talking to them like a friend.”
When the judge ruled the charges against the defendants will stay in place she set their next court appearance for late October.
