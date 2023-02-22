A Paoli man once accused of causing the death of his infant son is now charged with child abuse for striking a juvenile late last year.
It was back in 2009 when Johnny Ray Speerbrecher, 41, faced a first-degree murder charge after his two-month-old son died.
Speerbrecher later accepted a plea agreement after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous decision in his jury trial for the murder count.
Today he faces a felony child abuse charge filed last week in Garvin County District Court.
The charge reaches back to Dec. 14, 2022 when Paoli police were contacted about an incident where a minor was attacked by an adult.
No age of the boy or his relationship to Speerbrecher was reported as the youngster told authorities he was at a relative’s home in Paoli when the two got into an argument.
Court documents filed in the case show the boy claimed he went to his room followed moments later by Speerbrecher forcing his way inside.
Then he claims Speerbrecher began to punch him in the face. As he fell on a bed he said Speerbrecher began to choke him.
No other information about the incident was available as the formal criminal charge was filed Feb. 16 and an arrest warrant issued for Speerbrecher’s arrest.
Going back even further Speerbrecher was accused of causing the death of his infant son on March 9, 2009.
A state medical examiner concluded the death came from some sort of violent head trauma likely caused by a shaking movement.
During a trial in September 2011 jurors couldn't reach a unanimous decision leading to a mistrial being declared by the presiding judge.
It was later announced the jury was hung up on a 9-3 vote count in favor of acquittal.
A few months away from Speerbrecher’s second trial scheduled for summer 2012 a plea agreement with state prosecutors ended the case as he accepted an amended charge of enabling child abuse.
The agreement resulted in Speerbrecher being given a three-year jail term with all of it suspended.
While admitting no guilt in the case, Speerbrecher did provide a statement at the time related to his no contest plea.
“I do not contest that the state of Oklahoma could prove beyond a reasonable doubt that on March 9, 2009 in Garvin County I enabled the abuse (of his infant son).”
About a month after the mistrial supporters of Speerbrecher circulated a petition and collected more than 150 signatures asking the court to drop any criminal charges against him.
No action ever came from the petition as prosecutors continued to move toward a second trial until the plea agreement was announced.
