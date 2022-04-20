Child porn gets big bond

Described as one of the worst cases of child exploitation seen by deputies here, a Pauls Valley man is being held in jail on a six-figure bond on four child pornography related counts.
The whopping $500,000 bond is for Warren Brent Gilbert, 58, who was charged last week with the formal counts filed in Garvin County District Court.
It all came down when a cyber tip was received by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
That tip led to the Garvin County Sheriff's Office as deputies report finding the evidence in computers and electronic devices during a search of Gilbert's local apartment.
An affidavit filed in the case shows the tip was about two videos being uploaded through an online account, which led to Gilbert.
Gilbert is accused to joining an online Zoom call, where videos were shared showing sexual acts with a five-month-old baby.
The video consisted of different images every couple of minutes of young boys and girls three years old and younger being molested, raped or sodomized.
According to the report, Gilbert could be seen on the call smoking what is believed to be methamphetamine as he viewed the images.
Sheriff Jim Mullett says an ongoing investigation could possibly lead to more arrests and additional charges.
•••
A Stratford man has been given prison sentence after pleading no contest to stalking a female neighbor.
The five-year prison term was given last week to Chuck Compton, 34, who faced multiple stalking allegations and repeated violations of victim protective orders.
The most recent charge is Compton went to a woman's house on Dec. 31, where he swore at her and threw objects at the Stratford house. The woman claimed Compton had been outside her house the previous night.
When police were called to the scene Compton retreated to his house nearby and refused to answer the door.
One charge accused Compton of coming to the same woman's residence multiple times in August and September 2021, driving by her parents' home and sending about 167 text messages.
•••
A Wynnewood man was given a three-year suspended sentence and ordered to perform community sentencing last week for a domestic assault and battery by strangulation case from last fall.
Charles Burgess, 30, took the plea deal after being accused last November of getting too physical with his girlfriend.
Wynnewood police officers reported hearing a woman screaming that she couldn't breath when they arrived at the residence on Nov. 22, 2021.
At one point the woman claimed Burgess had both hands around her neck.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.