Chilly plunge to make return splash

People in funny looking costumes, all lined up to jump into a pool of chilly water for a good cause, will make a return splash in a Pauls Valley pool.
It’s one of the many Polar Plunge events scattered across the state – all meant to raise money to help the Special Olympics.
In Pauls Valley this regional plunge will dive into action the morning of Saturday, March 7 at the outdoor water park which is part of the Reynolds Recreation Center in the local Wacker Park.
“This is our 10th year for the Polar Plunge in the Fun Country region,” said Elizabeth Sam, who is Pauls Valley’s local Special Olympics coach.
“Sponsorships are still going, so if anyone is interested they can call me here,” she said about PV’s junior high where she also serves as the school’s counselor.
“Last year we raised $50,000 and that’s our goal this year. All the money goes for Special Olympics. It’s for the individual program for our area – in Pauls Valley and for the state.”
This region’s plunge started in Pauls Valley, first in Wacker Park before moving the neighboring water park. Recently it moved to alternating years between PV and Ada.
This year registration is set to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at the local park, while the plunge itself should get going at 11 a.m.
The past plunges in Pauls Valley have seen consistent support on a high level. In fact, it’s been one of the top fundraising plunges at times raising the most of any of the events in the state.
The best part for Sam is all participants in the region come together and have a fun time while helping the cause of some “special” students.
“There’s more passion for kids with special needs here than I have seen. There’s more generosity here.”
Another bonus is two statewide sponsors, the local Seth Wadley car dealership and Skyline Energy, are right here.
As for the plunge itself, Sam says crazy costumes are more the norm when it comes to the people making the pledge to dive into the cold water.
“It’s optional but encouraged,” she said.
“There will be an award for most outlandish costume, along with the youngest and oldest divers and whoever raised the most money.”
