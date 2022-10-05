Choral group turns to piano concert

Huntley Brown, a renowned award-winning pianist and frequent guest of allied ministries of the Billy Graham Crusade, is scheduled to perform in Pauls Valley this weekend.
Brown is set to present “An Evening of Inspiring Music” 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9 at the First Presbyterian Church, 320 North Walnut.
The concert is courtesy of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta.
Admission is by donation as $20 per person is suggested. It's free for anyone under age 20.
Advanced tickets are $20 and available weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce, 112 E. Paul Ave.
Those planning to attend should remember there will be limited seating at the concert.
Donors who want to support this concert and are interested in seeing other classic and sacred music performed in Garvin County are welcome to become financial sponsors of the local choral group. All donations are tax deductible.
For more information, www.GarvinCountySings.weebly.com or at facebook.com/GarvinCountySings, or email GarvinCountySings@gmail.com.
