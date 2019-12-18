Church helps with a creative splash

Let ‘em be creative, let ‘em do it their way – that looks to be the idea behind a Pauls Valley church’s efforts to help local junior high students with art lessons.
It’s the local First United Methodist Church that’s opened its doors to help with the free weekly lessons for students coming from a school that’s right across the street.
Since the start of the current school year the church has worked to raise the money and bring in the volunteers to host the art lesson program, along with a Friday Food Bag program designed to help kids with food even on weekends.
One of those volunteers is artist Perla Goody, who says the lessons are off to a great start.
“It’s going great,” she says. “We have no issues with the kids. They show up on time and they go to work. I feel good about what we’re doing.”
As one who’s served as a pastor before, Goody believes a splash of paint combined with a higher power is a powerful thing with these art lessons.
“Some of these kids are so gifted. I really believe some of them will do this professionally someday.
“It’s great for them to use the gifts that God has given to them. They’re learning to use the gifts they’ve been given,” Goody said.
The way the lessons have worked so far is students are given some instruction and guidance and then away they go with a specific art project.
“We let them do creative,” she said. “This is about using the skills they have. We want them to be creative. We want them to do it their way.
“They’re making Christmas gifts for the family. For some of these kids they can’t afford it otherwise.”
Like any endeavor of this type it takes more than one person to make it work.
It’s a good thing so many have pitched in to help with donations for art supplies or volunteering their time to oversee the lessons starting at 3:30 p.m. each Monday at the church’s fellowship hall.
“We’ve got other artists to help, retired teachers help out. They know an important part of life is to help,” Goody said.
“I appreciate all the donations we’re getting, but we always need help with art supplies and food. These children go through a lot of art supplies.”
She says anyone wanting to help with the program can contact the church.
