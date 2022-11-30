Churches bring in holidays with music

Two Pauls Valley churches are combining forces to offer the community music made for the holiday season.
A special performance of music is coming this weekend thanks to the efforts of Pauls Valley’s First Presbyterian Church and First United Methodist Church.
The choirs of both churches are planning to present Saint-Saens’ Christmas Oratorio and traditional carols at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the local First Presbyterian Church.
It’s called Christmas Music in the Valley as a total of 28 singers are expected to add their voice to the performance, along with sounds of a small orchestra.
Alan Marshall and Jack Bowman are conductors for the performance as donations will be taken at the door to benefit music programs.
The concert opens with traditional Christmas carols followed by Camille Saint-Saens’ historic Christmas Oratorio, which premiered at La Madeleine Cathedral in Paris in 1858.
Soloists include sopranos Melody Marshall and Vickie Rennie, mezzo-sopranos Mary Gowing and Renee Myler, alto Holley Sanders, tenor Jay Carlton and barritone Alan Marshall.
The guest organist is Scott Raab from Oklahoma City.
Beginning in 1858 at the age of 23, Saint-Saens served as organist at La Madeleine Cathedral, one of the most prestigious positions in Paris. His Oratorio de Noel, op. 12 was premiered in December of this first year.
This historic facility was originally designed by Napoleon Bonaparte in the form of a Roman temple surrounded by a Corinthian colonnade to the glory of the French army with stables for his horses.
After the fall of Napoleon the grand structure was completed in 1844 as a house of worship.
