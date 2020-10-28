Some churches in Pauls Valley are looking to fill the gaps this Halloween by offering local kids the chance to get some treats and have a little holiday fun.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there won't be the always popular Boo on the Bricks gathering in the local downtown area for this year.
That's why churches are stepping up and organizing a Trunk or Treat event to give kids the chance to put on their holiday costume on and come safely get the kind of sweet treats whey really want for Halloween.
The most recent addition to the party is the First Church of God located at 414 North Chickasaw.
Pastor Jeremy Clayton says much like other Trunk or Treat gatherings his church will have some vehicles decorated and spread out around the parking lot with the event going from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31.
“Our goal was to partner with other churches so kids can come trick or treat,” Clayton said.
“With Boo on the Bricks canceled kids still want to get out and trick or treat. We didn't want kids to have to miss out on dressing up and going out to get candy and have some Halloween fun. We want to do some things in a fun way.”
•••
Other local churches have also publicly announced gatherings planned for the community on Halloween.
Also scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 is a “fall festival” at Trinity Baptist Church on the west side.
This event will be more of a mixture with a Trunk or Treat, some games and a few inflatable rides.
The House Church is planning to hold a Trunk or Treat event at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in Wacker Park, specifically in the large parking lot near the park's baseball field.
The Pauls Valley Church of Christ has scheduled a couple of upcoming events in the church's parking lot at 1509 West Grant.
The first is a free clothing giveaway from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 31.
Later the same day the church is planning to host a Trunk or Treat event starting at 6 p.m.
•••
Clayton says all the churches will do what they can to keep the events safe while keeping an eye on the pandemic.
“We're doing our best to practice safe protocols even though the Trunk or Treat is outside. All the volunteers will be masked up,” he said, adding plenty of space will be marked off behind each decorated vehicle.
“Safety is still the concern for everybody. We used to let kids just grab the candy, but we really can't do that now.”
Volunteers will wear gloves while passing out candy, while some will get creative by sending the treats through cardboard tubes down into the waiting hands of the costumed-up youngsters.
“All of these churches that are doing something are trying to stand in the gap with no Boo on the Bricks and serve the community.
“This is one of the most community-minded communities and community-minded groups of churches with the ministerial alliance that just want to serve the community.”
During the pandemic Clayton said his church has transitioned into drive-thru services done more like a drive-in format as vehicles are spaced out in the church's parking lot.
These days there's also more services at the church with parishioners safety spacing out inside the sanctuary
