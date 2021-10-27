Churches join up for holiday fun

A handful of churches are joining forces to bring some real treats to Pauls Valley area kids with many likely to show up in holiday costumes on Halloween night.
At least five PV churches are expected to be a part of a Trunk-or-Treat event set on Sunday, Oct. 31.
The idea is church members will get into the spirit by decorating vehicle trunks in a Halloween theme as the youngsters and their parents come ready to receive some holiday candy.
The churches lined up to host a Trunk or Treat gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. that night include:
• First Church of God, 414 N. Chickasaw.
• First Assembly of God, 320 N. Chickasaw.
• First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Walnut.
• Church of Christ, 1500 W. Grant.
Also set to host a Family Fun Night from 5 to 7 p.m. is Trinity Baptist Church on West Grant.
•••
Visitors of all shapes and sizes are expected to flock into Pauls Valley’s airport for a fast approaching airplane fly-in event.
The antique airplane fly-in and car show featuring various vintage vehicles is set to get underway at around 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6.
The event is hosted by the Oklahoma Antique Airplane Association at its facility located at the west side of the local airport.
The event has been on the rise as last year’s event brought in about 200 cars and in the neighborhood of 50 planes despite the pandemic.
That compares to maybe 40 cars and 20 airplanes at the event in 2019.
