Churches set to deliver treats

Holiday festivities at Pauls Valley churches – it's called Trunk-or-Treat.
The First Church of God, Church of Christ and First Presbyterian are churches announcing their intentions to host an event on Halloween.
With church members decorating the trunks of vehicles, kids in costume and their parents will be invited in for holiday treats from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
The Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance is also planning to offer a Service of Grief gathering starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1 at the First Presbyterian Church.
The event involves seven interactive stations designed to help participants deal with the grief of losing loved ones. It will include local pastors available to talk.
•••
The time to sign up for Salvation Army bell ringing in Pauls Valley is now.
Members of local churches, businesses, service clubs, scouting programs and others are needed to ring the bell this upcoming holiday season.
To sign up go to https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0B44AAA92AA4FD0-salvation1 online.
•••
Two more books set for lectures
The next Let’s Talk About It book included in a lecture series is “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd.
John Morris of Lawton is set to lead a lecture on the book on Nov. 10 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
Supported by Oklahoma Humanities, each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are scheduled in Garvin County this month.
• Wednesday, Oct. 26 (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) – Wynnewood High School auditorium, 702 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Brenda Callaway at 405-665-2045.
• Friday, Oct. 28 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in PV, 315 West Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
•••
The Toy and Action Figure Museum in downtown Pauls Valley has transitioned into its new hours for the fall and winter seasons.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
