Churches to hand out holiday sweets

Although there might still be a few details to work out it looks pretty certain a number of Pauls Valley churches will again be banding together to help put the sweet in an upcoming holiday.
As in the past those local churches plan to set up a series of Trunk or Treat events on Halloween itself, specifically from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday night, Oct. 31.
“Any church that's doing anything on Halloween it would be great if they can do this,” said Jeremy Clayton of the local First Church of God.
“We would like to provide a safe environment for our children in the community to get candy.”
Last year the churches' Trunk or Treat gatherings were front and center in Pauls Valley as the virus pandemic shutdown other holiday events.
That won't be the case this year as the PV Chamber of Commerce has organized a fall festival to replace the Boo on the Bricks event from the past.
The Fallfest and a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the PV Arts Council is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 29.
As for the churches and Trunk or Treat gatherings on Halloween, Clayton said the response from the community was pretty big last year with no other holiday events happening locally.
“With a trunk or treat you decorate the trunk of a car and have candy there to hand out to kids. The biggest thing is giving out candy.
“We easily had 300 kids come through last year,” he said about his church on North Chickasaw.
Clayton says plans are to again use decorated tubes to slide candy down to the waiting kids. Last year the tubes were used to keep social distancing in place because of the virus pandemic.
This year the pandemic has eased but the tubes are back because they were so popular last year.
•••
During the recent PV Ministerial Alliance meeting Clayton said the Salvation Army bell-ringing will be back for the upcoming Christmas season.
“We do plan to ring the bell again this year,” he said.
Plans are to get as many volunteers as possible to oversee the Salvation Army donation kettle in front of the Walmart store in Pauls Valley.
That's expected to start on the day after Thanksgiving, often called Black Friday, and continue through Christmas.
“It all stays here locally,” Clayton said about the donations given in the kettle drive.
“The main thing is to help people their OG&E bills and even their gas bills.”
He adds it's a one-time contribution to help Garvin County residents in need with their utility bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.