From holiday meals to holiday services, a handful are lined up for Christmas by churches in Pauls Valley.
An annual gathering is a Christmas Eve lunch hosted by Pauls Valley Church of Christ.
It returns this year as the community is invited to come for the free gathering from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24.
The church is located at at 1509 West Grant.
Some Pauls Valley Ministerial Alliance churches are also planning worship events for Christmas.
• First Christian Church, 300 N. Ash – Candlelight Christmas Eve Service at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. There will be no worship services Sunday morning, Dec. 25.
• First Church of God, 414 N. Chickasaw – Christmas Communion at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21. There will be no services on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
• Pauls Valley First United Methodist Church, 401 N. Willow – Christmas Eve Service at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24. Christmas Morning worship is at 10 a.m. There will be no Sunday School classes.
• Pauls Valley First Presbyterian Church, 320 N. Walnut – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 11 p.m. and Christmas Day Worship at 11 a.m.
• Christian Life Church, 820 S. Walnut – Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at 8 p.m.
