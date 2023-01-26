Citizen input from PV leads to bill

Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, is pointing to one of his bills filed ahead of the 2023 session as a great example of how the legislative process should work.
McCortney said Senate Bill 295 will examine the issue of incorrect information in the prescription monitoring program that may adversely impact a patient.
The bill was the direct result of input from a citizen in Senate District 13, which McCortney represents at the Capitol. The district includes most of Garvin County.
“There are several ways ideas become bills. Sometimes it’s a news story that’s brought attention to a problem that may have a legislative solution, or it’s based on a concept that another state has enacted. Ideas for new laws can also come directly from the public,” McCortney said.
I am always grateful for the input of constituents who help shine light on issues that may impact others in our state. That’s exactly how the process of making laws should work.”
McCortney said the issue the Pauls Valley constituent brought to his attention was that patients have no way to check the accuracy of information in Oklahoma’s Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), intended to allow physicians to know when patients are “doctor shopping” to get more medications than are necessary or recommended for personal use.
The program also assists law enforcement who use the records to catch and prosecute criminals.
“This program has been an important tool in helping us fight the opioid epidemic in our state, but the problem brought to my attention is that patients have no way of reviewing the information in the PMP about themselves to ensure its accuracy,” McCortney said.
“While it is probably rare, there is the possibility of human error, and inaccurate information could keep a patient from getting the treatment they need or cause problems with law enforcement.
“It’s a complex issue, but my legislation will begin the process of determining how best to address such a situation.”
SB 295 and other measures can be heard when the 2023 session convenes on Feb. 6.
“Again, I want to say how much I appreciate the input of my fellow citizens from Senate District 13 on matters they feel could be addressed through the legislative process,” he said.
“It brings attention to important issues, and helps me to be an even stronger voice on their behalf at the Capitol.”
