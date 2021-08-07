A group of Pauls Valley residents posting their online opinions about local issues of concern are now looking to formally organize as a way of taking that step toward finding actual solutions.
Things like improving the appearance of the town with a better beautification process and plenty of others are on the minds of folks who go back-and-forth with posts on a Facebook site called “Get Better.”
A handful of those residents gathered for a casual but focused discussion Thursday night as they look to turn their opinions into ways of helping local city leaders address these issues.
More details will come in the next edition of the Pauls Valley Democrat.
