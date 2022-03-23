One phase looks to be wrapping up soon as an investigative audit of Pauls Valley's city books appears to be moving to the next step of the long process.
Trey Davis of the state auditor's office tells the PV Democrat the fieldwork remains ongoing for Pauls Valley's special audit, which has a specific focus on the operation of the old PV General Hospital before and after it closed in 2018.
“It is my understanding an investigative auditor has been in Pauls Valley (last) week and should wrap up this phase of the audit (this) week,” Davis said.
“After fieldwork, documents and other information are analyzed for relevance and a draft of the report is prepared.
“Additional review and, sometimes, additional fieldwork with interviews and document production are necessary to ensure any item in the final report is fully supported.”
The audit is the result of a citizens' petition back in the fall of 2020. It was the second attempt to get enough signatures on a petition to trigger an investigative audit meant to answer many questions about how Pauls Valley's hospital was operated in its final years and what led to its closure in October 2018. At that time the hospital was owned by the city of PV.
A total of eight items are listed on this second petition, which has a specific timeline between 2015 and 2020. The actual items listed on the petition are:
1. Determine if financing arrangements, including a $500,000 loan made to Southern Plains, have been properly managed.
2. Determine if sales tax revenue has been used according to its designated purposes.
3. Evaluate the recall petition process and related communications and results.
4. Review contracts, lease agreements and bid processes of the hospital facility and the ambulance service.
5. Determine if the city has failed to pay wages and related benefits to former hospital employees.
6. Review the city’s management/relationship with nursing home facilities across the state of Oklahoma.
7. Review possible violations of the Open Meeting Act and Open Records Act.
8. Review payments to selected personnel.
“I can’t provide a time estimate regarding possible completion of the audit as the process is exceedingly methodical to ensure accuracy of the final report’s content,” Davis said.
Davis' boss, Oklahoma Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd, has said when all the work is done an audit report is then completed as the auditor doing the work will meet with management and other “concerned citizens” to make sure all the relevant information has been verified.
After that the auditor's findings will then be released to the public on the state auditor's website.
