City employees to get pay hikes

A first step is being taken to give some much needed pay increases to workers with the city of Pauls Valley.
It came last week when the Pauls Valley City Council agreed with the assessment of City Manager James Frizell that now is the time to give merit raises to city employees.
The approval is sure to be welcome news for employees, which Frizell said haven’t received any pay hikes for some time.
“The past two years we basically suspended merit raises and have not done cost of living raises the last two years,” Frizell told members of the council during a regular meeting.
According to the city manager, the merit raises are on the way as some budget adjustments are being made possible by Pauls Valley’s improving sales tax revenues.
“We will give raises, but it won’t be retroactive. This gives us the ability to give some much needed raises to our employees,” he said.
“The finances are getting better with the revenues. It’s getting better and there’s no reason they won’t get stronger.”
The much needed part comes because Frizell says the pay rates aren’t nearly as high as they probably should be for employees.
“We don’t pay our employees near enough. It’s hard to keep good employees when we don’t pay them enough.
“Most are living in poverty because we can’t afford to pay them enough. We need to work on a plan to pay them better, so we can keep hiring quality employees.”
•••
During the meeting on March 23 the council also approved an agreement to maintain flashing traffic signs to warn motorists to slow down near the new Pauls Valley Elementary School on the west side of town.
Once the signs are placed by the Oklahoma Department of Transportation on state Highway 19 the agreement calls for the city of PV to maintain the flashing warnings limiting the speed to 35 mph by the school.
“They put it in for us, but once they do we take care of the maintenance of it,” Frizell said adding signs will be placed for both directions of the highway.
“We just have keep it up.”
During a brief discussion there were some concerns expressed about safety as some children at the new school have been seen along the highway on their way back home after school.
“I have seen children walking down the highway into town,” council member Eric Smith said, specifically referring to the roadway’s shoulder area.
“That’s a dangerous thing. I think we need to look at this later.”
• Approval was given to an agreement that paves the way for the construction of a new hangar at Pauls Valley’s airport.
Frizell said the cost of the hangar will be paid for by a federal grant coming through the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
“It’s not costing the city any money to build this hangar,” he said. “We should not be out any money at any point in time.”
• At the meeting there was some discussion on an Oklahoma Natural Gas renewal agreement coming up later this year in Pauls Valley.
Local voters approved this same agreement in 1996 for a 25-year period, which allows ONG to distribute natural gas in Pauls Valley.
An election on the renewal proposal could come in July or August.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.