A decision was announced Tuesday that all city facilities in Pauls Valley will close to the public as a way to limit even “minimum” contact related to the coronavirus threat.
The dominoes are falling, this time all at once, as a city official announced the closures just a day after a decision to first set some limits for places like the Reynolds Recreation Center.
“We're following state guidelines, so we decided to close all city facilities,” City Manager James Frizell said.
“That includes the rec center, the Bosa center, the library and city hall. We'll have people at all those sites, but they'll all be closed to the public.”
On Monday it was announced the local recreation center would start to schedule short closures to give staff time to clean the facility before reopening again.
The plan at that time was to close the center's basketball courts, while keeping the workout area and walking track open during the limited hours.
Plans had also called for all health related classes offered at the recreation center to be shut down for now.
Youth sports have also been impacted by the virus threat as practices and games for soccer, the only youth sport in play right now, have been called off for now.
Sign-up for youngsters planning to take part in youth league baseball and softball, normally done right about now, also won't happen until a later time.
Frizell says next week's city council meeting has been cancelled.
In the future the city has plans “to fix up” some type of live feed of the meetings allowing the public to still have access without actually being at the meeting in person.
Proceedings for municipal court are also being postponed as arrangements to make payments can be made.
Also closing is the dining room at the Pauls Valley Senior Center in Wacker Park.
Call 405-238-5892 for reservations as hot lunches can still be picked up in a kind of drive-thru service. Updated information is expected to come later.
The closure at Pauls Valley's public library also postpones a whole series of book lectures and health related activities that had been on the calendar.
Now postponed are a canning workshop planned for March 24, a “backyard” farming course on March 28 and already halted were a couple of tai chi classes held at the local library.
Put on hold was the second of six free public meetings on Alzheimer's, which had been set for March 19.
Later that same day the library had scheduled to host the next book lecture featuring “Native Tongue” by Carl Hiaasen, which has been postponed.
Updates will be on the library's website and Facebook page to see when the programs are eventually scheduled to return.
