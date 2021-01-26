City filings set for next week

A three-day filing period will come next week for a number of municipal offices in towns all across Garvin County.
The municipal filings are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily Monday through Wednesday, Feb. 1-3 at the Garvin County Election Board office in the county courthouse.
In Pauls Valley the offices included in this round of filings are the four city council posts now held by Patrick Grimmett, Bonnie Meisel, Eric Smith and Chip Pearson.
The offices held by Grimmett and Meisel are full four-year terms, while other two are for two-year unexpired terms.
• With the elections scheduled for April 6 a proposed increase to the local sales tax will be on the ballot for Paoli voters
The measure is a one penny increase from 3 percent to 4 percent, which if passed would take the total local taxes in Paoli from 8.25 percent up to 9.25 percent.
For Paoli the upcoming filings also include two board of trustees for four-year terms and two others for unexpired two-year terms.
• Filings in Wynnewood include the four city council posts now held by Vicki Motes, Kenny Hudson, Greg Dixon and Bob Anderson, along with city clerk, now held by Codie Cross. All of the terms are through 2025.
• Elmore City offices included in the filings are two town council posts, mayor, marshal and street commissioner. All are full terms.
• Maysville voters will in a way be starting over with the local council as next month's filings include three board of trustees offices for four-year terms and two board posts for two-year unexpired terms.
• There are two board of trustees offices in Stratford and town treasurer, all four-year terms, included in the filings.
• Four city council offices in Lindsay are part of next month's filings as each one is for a two-year term.
Free cooking classes are set to soon make a return to Pauls Valley's public library.
The Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library will host “Cooking Under Pressure” from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11. The class is about learning to use an instant pot.
Janna Kelley of the Pontotoc County Extension Office is the instructor.
Kelley is scheduled to also lead a free home preservation class from 5:30 to 7 p.m. March 25.
The classes, free to the public, are being funded by a grant received by the local library.
Coming soon is the return of in-person yoga classes at the library as part of the grant.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
