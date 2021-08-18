City manager plans a slower pace

Pauls Valley’s city manager and former police chief is planning to soon go from a hectic, busy schedule on the job to a much slower pace of retirement.
James Frizell has been at the helm at city hall for nearly 20 years but announced last week he plans to step away and retire at the end of the 2021 calendar year.
Frizell told his bosses, members of the Pauls Valley City Council, he will continue on the job until his retirement officially takes effect on Dec. 31.
“It’s time to take it easy for a little bit,” Frizell tells the PV Democrat.
“They can put out notices to start the search for another city manager. That gives them enough time to get through the process and find a good candidate,” he said.
“They may want me to help them get acclimated to the job.”
Way back when Frizell served as a police officer in Pauls Valley with all but one of his 22 years in law enforcement right here. He then stepped in and served nine years as the local police chief.
Then came Frizell’s connection to one of the biggest days in the history of America – 9/11.
“I got named interim city manager on September 11, 2001.”
The following February the interim tag was removed as Frizell became city manager on a more permanent basis.
“The job has been satisfying, but you’ve got things coming at you from all directions all the time,” Frizell said.
“The best part about my job is the people I work with. They are the best and they make my job a lot easier.”
With his time as city manager now limited to go only through the end of the year, Frizell says his focus will remain on just doing the job.
“The main thing is we still need to get through the audit,” he said, referring to an investigative audit of the city of Pauls Valley still not finished. “Hopefully by the time I leave that will be completed.
“I don’t really want to start any other big projects because I won’t be able to get them completed before I leave.”
•••
At the same recent meeting the council approved the lowest bid for a street improvement project that could started as early as September.
A bid of $647,280 from Silver Star Construction got the official thumbs up from the council.
The areas included in this project are a few blocks of Diffee Lane from Seminole Drive to U.S. Highway 77, a couple of blocks of South Street from Walnut Street to U.S. 77, about 300 feet of North Oak and a small area of South Walnut.
All of the targeted areas will be rebuilt from the base, Frizell said.
“It would be nice to be able to do a lot more streets. It doesn’t seem like a lot in the big scheme, but this shows how costly it is to do this. It costs a lot of money for asphalt,” he said.
“Diffee Lane is in horrible condition. We can’t wait to get it done.”
•••
The totals were announced for two bids submitted on a hangar and taxiway extension project planned at Pauls Valley’s airport.
The lowest came in at about $1.38 million with the higher one at nearly $1.7 million.
A potential problem is even the lower total may be too high for federal grant monies to cover the whole cost.
“The bids were way higher than expected,” Frizell said.
“Right now it’s just going to sit there. As it stands now the grant won’t fund it all. The bids will have to start over because the funding is not there to approve that.”
The planned project calls a new metal hangar to be built to accommodate a larger airplane, along with a taxiway extension allowing for bigger jets to access the airport’s runway.
