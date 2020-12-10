City says yes to holiday bonuses

The questions were not if Pauls Valley city employees deserve Christmas bonuses but if it could be done during a year hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
A spirited discussion about the issue came earlier this week when all five members of the PV City Council gathered for a regular meeting.
Concerns from a resident attending the Tuesday, Dec. 8 meeting also focused on how the city could approve the bonuses with the costs expected to come from an investigative audit of the city of Pauls Valley, namely for the local hospital closed two years ago, on the way in 2021.
Council members were quick to rally to the city's employees defense and the need for them to receive the bonuses in a year that included mandatory unpaid days off as a result of the pandemic.
“Many of the employees for the city were furloughed during the year,” said Bonnie Meisel, who is also a volunteer with the Samaritans of Pauls Valley food pantry which helps area residents in need.
“Many of them had to come to the Samaritans for help. I don't think it would be fair if the city employees are denied bonuses that they're counting on.”
A couple of still new members to the council, Eric Smith and Chip Pearson, also voiced strong support for the employee bonuses for the holidays, which totals just over $90,000. The maximum bonus for any single full-time employee is $1,000.
“They're out there every day, city employees like the firefighters and police officers, risking their health and safety to serve this community,” Smith said.
“I am not going to deny these employees of the Christmas bonuses.”
“I have one vote and it's for the city employees,” Pearson said.
•••
City Manager James Frizell says the level of local sales tax revenue has recovered a bit after a difficult first few months this past spring and early summer.
He's quick to add these employee bonuses have nothing to do with the future costs of an audit expected to get started several months from now.
“Bonuses are really an extension of the employees' salaries. I'm not going to take money away from employees to pay for an audit,” Frizell said.
“Besides, we are having trouble retaining employees because we just don't pay enough. This will be the second consecutive fiscal year without giving any raises.
“With these bonuses it's our way of telling them how much we appreciate what they do.”
More on the city's response to the audit, which came from a citizens petition that collected enough signatures in a September and October drive to pass, will be featured in the next PV Democrat.
